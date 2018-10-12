The Asian Age | News

Delhi

Body of 25-yr-old woman with telephone wire tied around neck found in Delhi hotel

Oct 12, 2018
Police said the woman had checked into the hotel in the afternoon with a man, who is missing since the time of incident.

New Delhi: The body of a 25-year-old woman, with a telephone wire wrapped around her neck, was found inside a hotel room in central Delhi's Paharganj area on Thursday, the police said.

The police were informed in the evening after the hotel staff spotted the body, they said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, a police officer said.

Police said the woman had checked into the hotel in the afternoon with a man, who is missing since the time of incident.

A case has been registered and a probe in underway, they said.

