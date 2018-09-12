The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 12, 2018 | Last Update : 07:37 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Doorstep delivery: CM Kejriwal warns against rejection of requests

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 12, 2018, 6:24 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2018, 6:37 am IST

The number of operators was increased to 80 and lines were increased to 120 on September 11, Tuesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A day after the launch of the doorstep delivery of services scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued Tuesday “stern” directions on its implementation and said no request should be rejected without the authorisation of the minister concerned. According to the government, various cases might be rejected at lower levels on the pretext of “discrepancy” in the application in order to take “bribe”.

“If any of the request/application is delayed under this scheme, it would be taken as an attempt to sabotage the pro-people scheme to further one's corrupt practices,” the government said in a statement.

Mr Kejriwal said the violation of time limits prescribed in the scheme will be taken "very seriously" and a disciplinary proceeding will be started against the guilty officer. The head of the department would also be held responsible in such cases, he added.

In his directions to his cabinet ministers, Mr Kejriwal said the rejection of an application should have the approval of the minister-in-charge concerned and that the approval must be taken within 24 hours of such decision.

The government said that the response to the scheme remained overwhelming on the second day. “Now for further smoothening up the system, the Chief Minister has directed to add more operators and lines from tomorrow September 12. From Wednesday, September 12, the number of operators would be 150 and phone lines will be 200,” an official statement from the government said.

The number of operators was increased to 80 and lines were increased to 120 on September 11, Tuesday.

On Monday, the chief minister launched the scheme under which Delhiites can avail 40 services, including driving licence, ration card, caste and marriage registration certificates, at their doorstep.

“The CM also directed that time limits prescribed for the delivery of the services under the scheme must be adhered to in totality and strictly. He has made it clear that no violation of time limits would be tolerated at any cost,” according to the statement.

It stated that the heads of all departments have been directed to personally monitor and ensure strict adherence of the time limits in delivery of services. The chief minister also directed that a report of all such cases delayed must be reported to him on a daily basis.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, delhiites, registration, departments

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

2

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

3

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

4

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

5

Genes are key to academic success, says study

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham