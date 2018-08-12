The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 12, 2018 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Report untoward incidents to us before it reaches media: Delhi govt to schools

PTI
Published : Aug 12, 2018, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2018, 12:07 pm IST

The directive assumes significance in light of the alleged rape of a minor girl by an electrician in a NDMC school premises in the city.

The AAP government said that if the school principal is not able to send a detailed report to higher authorities, telephonic information is to be given immediately followed by a detailed report later on the same day. (Photo: File)
  The AAP government said that if the school principal is not able to send a detailed report to higher authorities, telephonic information is to be given immediately followed by a detailed report later on the same day. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to immediately report to it about any untoward incident such as accident, violence, molestation or protest before it reaches the media so that quick action can be taken and also there is no "embarrassment" to the education department. 

The directive assumes significance in light of the alleged rape of a minor girl by an electrician in a NDMC school premises in the city.

Also Read: Class 2 student raped in school run by NDMC

"In order to ensure better monitoring of any untoward incident and take preventive measures at higher administrative levels, all heads of schools are directed to report immediately any untoward incident like violence, accident, dharna, quarrel, fire, protest, demonstration, theft, stampede, molestation, serious injury, suicide attempt or death to senior education department official whosoever is available at the moment," a communication sent to school principals by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said. 

"In certain cases the reports of such incidents are received at the headquarters through media or other sources instead of the head of school due to which appropriate action cannot be taken in time and increases the threat to safety and security of students and also causes otherwise avoidable embarrassment to department. Therefore, all such occurrences must be brought to the notice of senior officers without any delay," it added. 

The AAP government said that if the school principal is not able to send a detailed report to higher authorities, telephonic information is to be given immediately followed by a detailed report later on the same day. 

"Non compliance of the directive will be viewed seriously and action deemed fit will be initiated against the erring head of the school," the DoE letter said. 

Rape of the class 2 girl here last week has revived the debate on safety and security of students inside school premises. 

Following the incident, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued notices to Delhi Police demanding details of the case. 

The NDMC too had initiated disciplinary action against the school authorities and suspended four of its officials including the headmistress. The Delhi government had last month issued fresh guidelines to schools for ensuring students' safety, with a special focus on the security of the pupils travelling to schools by private vans. 

The guidelines were issued following recommendations from a high-level committee which was formed in the wake of the murder of a seven-year-old boy in a Gurgaon school and alleged rape of a five-year-old girl in a school in Shahdara.

Tags: aap govt, delhi school directive, manish sisodia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

2

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

3

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

4

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

5

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham