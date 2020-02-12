Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020 | Last Update : 08:45 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Grand celebrations at AAP office after party’s landslide victory

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published : Feb 12, 2020, 6:37 am IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2020, 6:37 am IST

A staunch AAP supporter dressed up his three-year-old son as Chota Kejriwal. In 2015, his daughter too had dressed up as the Delhi CM.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia celebrates AAP’s victory in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: BIPLAB BANERJEE)
 Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia celebrates AAP’s victory in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: BIPLAB BANERJEE)

New Delhi: Donning Aam Admi Party’s signature cap, hundreds of AAP volunteers and supporters turned up the heat at the party headquarters at DDU Marg on Tuesday as they danced on the party’s campaign song “Lage Raho Kejriwal” while celebrating the landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.

As the trends showed the party was set for a massive victory for the second consecutive time, a wave of AAP workers chanting slogans “Ache Beetenge Panch Saal-Lage Raho Kejriwal” thronged the party headquarters carrying blue and white balloons, placards, masks and giant cut-outs of their leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP national convener and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked the party volunteers not to burst firecrackers during celebrations to prevent air pollution. As the party’s tally went up, AAP supporters hugged each other, played with gulal and offered “ladoos” amid a surcharged atmosphere. Several supporters draped themselves in the Tricolour and flashed victory signs as the giant screen showed the party’s surge. The party workers interpreted the AAP show as the victory of development works.

Overjoyed by its outsized victory, the party supporters holding Tricolour raised slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram.” “Delhi bach gayi (Delhi is saved),” said Jitin Singh, an engineer and a volunteer. “We have barely slept in the last few months. I can’t tell you how happy we are,” he said.

A staunch AAP supporter dressed up his three-year-old son as Chota Kejriwal. In 2015, his daughter too had dressed up as the Delhi CM.

Another jubilant party worker, Suman Kumar said: “We knew it. We have changed the politics of this country. Now it is Delhi, next is India.”

Tags: delhi assembly elections

Latest From Metros

Manoj Tiwari

Change of guard in Delhi BJP likely

Pisudde was cremated in the presence of thousands in Daroda village on Monday evening.

Lecturer burning case: Chargesheet in 2 weeks

Ravindra Waikar

Ravindra Waikar now chief coordinator in Uddhav’s CMO

File photo of Eknath Shinde launching Shiv Bhojan.

BJP’s ‘Deendayal Thali’ follows Shiv Bhojan

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: A noteworthy Note 10!

2

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

3

Beware: Attackers find new ways to avoid detection when compromising email accounts

4

JVC HA-FX65BN earphones review: Active noise-cancelling for a focused workout!

5

The Asian Age interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham