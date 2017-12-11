Delhi: 18-yr-old commits suicide, a day after few men molest his sister

According to police, the same people with whom Deepak had scuffle tried to molest his sister on same day but the case was not registered.

According to the police, they received information on December 7 that Deepak's body was found hanging in his house. No suicide note was found from the spot. (Photo: Representational | File)

New Delhi: An 18-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide, a day after his sister was allegedly molested by a few men, in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said on Monday.

Later, Deepak's mother told the police that he had a scuffle with a few people from their locality who had accused him of theft on the previous day, a police officer said.

The same people had also tried to molest Deepak's sister the same day, but the matter was not reported to the police then, the officer said.

A case has been registered and police are investigating the matter.