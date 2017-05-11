The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 11, 2017 | Last Update : 07:14 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Kapil Mishra on hungerstrike, attacked by man

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 11, 2017, 3:23 am IST
Updated : May 11, 2017, 7:08 am IST

Accused arrested, claims to be AAP worker n Party denies link, alleges he works for youth wing of BJP.

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on indefinite hungerstrike at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on indefinite hungerstrike at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A man claiming to be an AAP worker on Wedne-sday allegedly attacked ousted Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, who began a hungerstrike against what he termed as the alleged misuse of public money on foreign trips by AAP leaders.

Although the AAP rejected the man’s claim of affiliation with it, Mr Mishra alleged that the the accu-sed was associated with the mohalla clinic programme run under health minister Satyendar Jain.

A ruckus ensued at the protest site when the man, identified as Ankit Bhard-waj, pounced on Mr Mishra before the police and his aides caught hold of him. Later in the day, the accused was arrested by the police.

Mr Mishra, who was sacked from the Delhi Cabinet and primary membership of the AAP, said the man had threatened to kill him. “The guy came running, put his hands on my neck and said he would kill me. My aides caught hold of him and the police came and whisked him away,” Mr Mishra said.

Bhardwaj, while being taken away by the police, told reporters that he attacked the former Delhi minister because “he betrayed the party”. “I have come on my own. I am an AAP worker,” he claimed.

The AAP alleged that Bharadwaj works for the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), youth wing of the BJP. But the BJYM also denied having any link with him.

The police denied that Mr Mishra was attacked. “He was sitting there. When Mishra’s medical check-up was underway, he stood up and shouted, ‘Why are you doing this?’ He has been whisked and further investigation is underway,” said a senior police officer.

Mr Mishra had recently made a sensational allegation that he witnessed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal take `2 crore in cash from health minister Satyendar Jain at his residence. On Tuesday, he had alleged that he got threat calls and launched a hungerstrike Wednesday morning, demanding that AAP leaders disclose the details of funding for their foreign tours. He claimed that the details of the foreign trips by AAP leaders would “reveal a lot” about alleged corruption by them.

“I’m sitting on a satyagraha till I get clarification on details of international travel expenses of some senior AAP leaders.

“It is not a dharna but a satyagraha. I would like to send a message to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to put out the details of the foreign tours of his five leaders — Satyendra Jain, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak — in public domain,” Mr Mishra told reporters.

Tags: kapil mishra, hungerstrike, satyendar jain
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Justin Bieber buys himself a coffee from mall; plays football on Mumbai streets!

2

Sara Tendulkar has a major fangirl moment with Justin Bieber

3

B'town celebs get Bieber fever; show up at their glam best

4

You could be commuting in a flying taxi by 2020

5

Xiaomi to bring Redmi 4 to India on May 16

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham