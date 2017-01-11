The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jan 11, 2017

In some cheer for Delhiites, slight dip in crime rate

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHWETA SINGH
Published : Jan 11, 2017
Updated : Jan 11, 2017, 3:26 am IST

Crimes like robbery, dacoity and snatching have seen a downward trend as compared to the corresponding year in 2015.

The Delhi police had successfully managed to put a check on the increasing crime rate in the city in 2016.
New Delhi: Living with dubious the distinction of being the most unsafe metropolitan city, the national capital has recorded a drop in the overall crime rate in the city in 2016.  While the number of cases registered for serious offences like rape, murder, robbery, attempt to murder and theft had shot up in the city since 2014, in 2016 there has been a drop in the overall crime rate.

According to the recently-released statistics by the Delhi police, the city had registered 520 cases of murder upto November 30 in 2105, while in 2016, the city registered 473 cases. According to a police official an upclose vigil, rigorous checking and special drives to keep the city safer has brought down crimes which are serious in nature considerably in the city in 2016. Crimes like robbery, dacoity and snatching have seen a downward trend as compared to the corresponding year in 2015.

In the city’s south zone, over 1,230 robbers and 852 snatchers were arrested till December 12, 2016, incidents of robbery and snatching saw a sharp decline by 46 per cent and 9.28 per cent respectively. Also, due to the arrest of over 843 auto-lifters and rigorous preventive measures put in place, an increase in cases of motor vehicle theft, which stood at 45.73 per cent on April, 30, 2016 saw a decline of 8.73 per cent on November, 30 2016. According to a senior police officer, the police had successfully managed to put a check on the increasing crime rate in the city in 2016. Street crimes like dacoity was reduced by 37.84 per cent, whereas a downward trend in robbery cases by 36.45 per cent as compared to 2015. Even the cases of snatching came down last year by 2.71 per cent. There was a also a reduction of more than 1,500 henious offences in North Delhi. In southern-eastern range, law and order situation remained peaceful.

According to statistics available with the Delhi police official site, while the city had registered over 2017 rape cases till November, 30 2015, the city registered over 1981 cases till November 30, 2016. Delhi, which has registered a total number of 10,642 henious crime till November, 30 2015, the city on November, 30 2016 had registered a total of 7,620 cases. In a recently held meeting with the Delhi police over law and order issue, the newly-appointed L-G Mr. Anil Baijal patted the police for their efforts to curb crime in the city.

