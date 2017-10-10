Supreme Court bans cracker sale in NCR this Diwali

Rs 500 crore approximately worth of business of firecrackers in Delhi.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said there will be no sale of crackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region till further orders, effectively ensuring a cleaner but duller Diwali this year.

Taking serious note of deteriorating air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas, a three-judge bench asked the government to suspended all licenses issued for sale of fireworks — wholesale and retail — within NCR. The ban includes online sales.

Every year, Diwali leaves the air in NCR thick with smog and suspended particles, with many complaining of breathlessness and lung infections. Last Diwali, the pollution in Delhi was its worst in 10 years.

After the festival, the Supreme Court, responding to a 2015 petition by three children aged between six years and 14 months, had banned the sale of crackers. On September 12 this year, following petitions from manufacturers and selling agents, the court had lifted the ban, saying a complete ban would be an “extreme step”, and a “graded approach” was needed to tackle pollution. But on Monday, it restored the ban.