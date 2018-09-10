The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 10, 2018 | Last Update : 12:27 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

25-yr-old drunk man drives SUV on footpath in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, kills 2

PTI
Published : Sep 10, 2018, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2018, 10:06 am IST

The driver told police he was driving from Paschim Vihar towards airport where he was supposed to meet a friend.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj confirmed the incident and the arrest of the driver. (Representational Image)
 Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj confirmed the incident and the arrest of the driver. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: In a suspected case of drink driving, a 25-year-old man drove his car on a footpath in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, killing two men and injuring two others in early hours Sunday, police said.

The driver, Devesh, who works in a software firm, was arrested from the spot and was found to be drunk and without a license, they added.

Police said the incident occurred around 4:30 am. Devesh told police he was driving from Paschim Vihar towards the airport where he was supposed to meet a friend.

Devesh was in an inebriated condition and was driving at a high-speed. He lost control over his car and ended up driving it over the footpath near Rajouri Garden flyover, where four men were sleeping.

Two of them died while two others were seriously injured, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj confirmed the incident and the arrest of the driver.

The police said the accused has been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which attracts a maximum jail term of 10 years.

Police said the car toppled after injuring the pavement dwellers and was damaged.

The accused driver claimed he lost control because a car tyre burst.

The forensic and crime team was called at 5 am and it did a reconstruction of the accident site.

"We studied the tyre marks and found the driver wanted to take the service lane near the ESI Hospital but when he applied brakes, he lost control and ended up driving over the pavement. One of the tyres on the rear side was found to be in burst condition, but it cannot be said whether it was damaged before the accident or as an impact of the accident," said a scientist from the team.

The deceased were identified as Noora (50) and Sheila, who was in his 40s.

One Manoj (35) is critical while another person, Ram Singh (55) recorded his statement with the police.

Ram Singh stated that he along with the other three men was sleeping on the footpath in front of the ESI hospital.

He had got up to smoke when at about 4:30 am a Honda Civic Car driven by Devesh crushed them and the two men died.

Tags: drunk driving, delhi police, rajouri garden, indian penal code, culpable homicide
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Genes are key to academic success, says study

2

Family of 3 escape unhurt after London Underground train passes over them

3

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

4

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

5

Photo: Ranveer Singh shares selfie with MS Dhoni, calls him 'Mahi Bhai'

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

B-Town celebrities celebrated the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janmashtami: Gauri joins SRK, AbRam as they break Matki, Varun, others enjoy

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur have gone for a vacation to Maldives, with pictures going viral on Instagram.

Kareena with sleepy Taimur, goofy Saif as they enjoy their Maldives holiday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham