The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 10, 2017 | Last Update : 03:42 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Kapil Mishra creates ruckus outside Arvind Kejriwal house

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 10, 2017, 1:55 am IST
The protesters, including Mr Mishra, also climbed the barricades in their bid to reach the CM’s residence.

Sacked minister Kapil Mishra with his supporters protest outside the residence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at Civil Lines. (Photo: Bunny Smith)
New Delhi: A huge commotion unfolded outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Friday morning as sacked minister Kapil Mishra arrived with his supporters and tried to gatecrash Mr Kejriwal’s weekly janta darbar but was stopped by the police. Mr Mishra and his supporters were stopped 150 metres ahead of the chief minister’s residence, after which they started protesting. A large number of policemen were posted outside Mr Kejriwal’s home and a barricade was put up.

Accompanied by his drum troupe, singers and his supporters, Mr Mishra reached Mr Kejriwal’s Flagstaff road residence around 10.30 am. Addressing the media and his supporters, Mr Mishra said the CM should read his own book Swaraj, hinting at the alleged ‘nepotism’ in the party. “I had brought this book on Swaraj written by him. You have written it, might as well read it. The day you read it, you will quit the CM’s post in shame,” Mr Mishra said.

He also raised slogans against the Delhi CM saying that Mr Kejriwal is scared to confront them. “Chor ki sabse pehli pehchaan ye hai ki woh aankhein milane se darta hai (A thief is scared to make eye contact). It is the same with Mr Kejriwal, who is scared to confront Ms Koli’s mother, autowallahs of Delhi, taxi drivers, residents who have come with complaints, he is scared to look into their eyes,” he said.

Kalavati, the mother of Santosh Kohli, also accompanied Mishra. “I’ve come to demand CBI inquiry. Why is he not coming out?” she said. Ms Kohli, an AAP leader from Seemapuri, had passed away a month after an accident in June 2013. The AAP terms Ms Koli a “martyr” who took on the ration mafia in the national Capital. The protesters, including Mr Mishra, also climbed the barricades in their bid to reach the CM’s residence.

Earlier, the sacked Delhi minister had claimed he would start round two of the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement and sought to begin the campaign by demanding resignation of the CM.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, kapil mishra, janta darbar, india against corruption
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

