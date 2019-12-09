Monday, Dec 09, 2019 | Last Update : 07:26 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi fire: Illegal units thrive under nose of civic authorities

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published : Dec 9, 2019, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2019, 7:17 am IST

There are over 40,000 shops and over 1,000 factories running in the area.

The tragic death of 43 people in Filmistan at Anaaj Mandi on Sunday due to short circuit has exposed the insufficiency of the civic agencies who don’t learn lessons from past tragedies as they wait for another to happen and then time tested game of “passing the buck” begins. (Photo: PTI, BIPLAB BANERJEE, PRITAM BANDYOPADHYAY)
 The tragic death of 43 people in Filmistan at Anaaj Mandi on Sunday due to short circuit has exposed the insufficiency of the civic agencies who don’t learn lessons from past tragedies as they wait for another to happen and then time tested game of “passing the buck” begins. (Photo: PTI, BIPLAB BANERJEE, PRITAM BANDYOPADHYAY)

NEW DELHI: Multi-storeyed buildings, especially in Central and North Delhi area with inadequate fire safety measures, narrow lanes, congested, overcrowded buildings, old buildings with poor internal wiring is a ticking time bomb for the people as many illegal factories in the area are running under the nose of civic authorities.

The workers have no choice but to work at this illegal factories as in perilous buildings for livelihood.

The tragic death of 43 people in Filmistan at Anaaj Mandi on Sunday due to short circuit has exposed the insufficiency of the civic agencies who don’t learn lessons from past tragedies as they wait for another to happen and then time tested game of “passing the buck” begins.

And this is not one-off incident as many areas where illegal factories are operating in residential areas are ticking bombs.

Rakesh Kumar Yadav, president, Federation of Sadar Bazar Trade Associations said that there are over 40,000 shops and over 1000 factories running in the area.

 “It is a business hub since the mughal era. The open wires which lead to meter loads and narrow alley makes this area a ticking time bomb. The agencies should come up form a board including MP, MLA and other representatives to tackle such incidents in near future.  Further the civic agrnices are responsible for such incidents due to their negligence,” said Yadav.

“These lives could have been saved had the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and other authorities would have acted on several complaints lodged with them,” said sources.

NDMC and other agencies officials were quick to put the onus on the owners of the building and claimed that commercial activity was going on “illegally” in the three-storey building in Anaaj Mandi residential complex.

Zuber, a labourer in the area, said he had been working in a rexine factory for last five years. “I work and earn `4,000 per month. This incident is shocking for us and I agree there is no provision for us to escape if there is some tragedy or a fire incident but for living we have work,” he said.

Venting his anger over promises by local leaders for developing facilities and better working conditions for them, Rajendra, who works in a factory situated at a narrow and congested lane of the area, said leaders talk about development but the ground reality is just the opposite.

“We have a family to run. Children to teach and a house rent to pay so why would I not work, knowing that there is risk to my life. Leaders come and shed tears, announce compensations but nothing happens on the ground. So what if seven lives were lost, people will forget it after sometime and things will be back to square one,” Rajendra said.

Tags: aanaj mandi fire incident, illegal factory, anaaj mandi incident

Latest From Metros

Policemen and NDRF personnel at the site. (Photo: PTI, BIPLAB BANERJEE, PRITAM BANDYOPADHYAY)

Building was filled with hazardous gases: NDRF

Uddhav Thackeray

Sena MP meeting called off abruptly; reasons not known

The entire revamp is estimated to cost Rs 500 crore.

CAG slams BMC over Bhagwati Hospital revamp

Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta slams ‘hypocrite party’ Sena

MOST POPULAR

1

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

2

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

3

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

4

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

5

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham