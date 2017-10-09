The Asian Age | News

Monday, Oct 09, 2017 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Complaint filed against spiritual leader Radhe Maa

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 9, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2017, 1:52 am IST

The incident had led to disciplinary action against the SHO and six other officials.

Radhe Maa
 Radhe Maa

New Delhi: A complaint has been filed against the self-styled spiritual leader, Radhe Maa, for sitting in the chair of the Vivek Vihar SHO. The incident had led to disciplinary action against the SHO and six other officials.

The Delhi-based lawyer, Gaurav Gulati, filed a police complaint against Radhe Maa for sitting in the chair of the SHO in an East Delhi police station and for “insulting” the police fraternity. He has sought legal action against her for the “mockery of the law.” 

“Radhe Maa is liable for criminal conspiracy/ criminal trespass/defamation and also for spoiling the image of Delhi police nationwide,” Mr Gulati said, adding that her act shows that she has no respect for law and order. 

Earlier, on October 5, an inquiry had been ordered into the “unprofessional conduct” of SHO Sanjay Sharma of Vivek Vihar police station and he was told to report to the district police lines till the inquiry was over. A photograph of Radhe Maa, reportedly taken on September 28, showed her seated on Mr Sharma’s chair and the officer standing next to her with folded hands. 

In his complaint, Mr Gulati said that the station house officer was suspended but no action has been initiated against Radhe Maa, who entered the police station with “an intention to annoy and insult” the police officials. “Radhe Maa is a controversial character and is always in news for her wrong acts. But this time she has crossed all limits of morality. Even if it can be presumed that she was allowed to sit in the seat of the SHO, it does not minimise her offence,” the complaint read.

Tags: radhe maa, criminal conspiracy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

