3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi

Published : Sep 9, 2018, 6:38 pm IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2018, 6:38 pm IST

Earthquake occurred in Jhajjar district and the tremors were also felt in the national capital, the NCS said.

 The quake occurred at 4:37 pm at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.8. (Representational Image | PTI)

New Delhi: A medium-intensity earthquake hit Haryana's Jhajjar district and its tremors were also felt in the national capital, the National Centre For Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 4:37 pm at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.8, it said.

It occurred in Jhajjar district and the tremors were also felt in the national capital, the NCS added.

