3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi

Sunday, Sep 09, 2018 | Last Update : 06:42 PM IST
New Delhi: A medium-intensity earthquake hit Haryana's Jhajjar district and its tremors were also felt in the national capital, the National Centre For Seismology said.
The quake occurred at 4:37 pm at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.8, it said.
