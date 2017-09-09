Boy’s throat slit inside top NCR school, 10 held

The conductor, Ashok, allegedly killed the child after failing to sexually assault him.

Gurgaon: The Gurgaon police detained 10 people, including a driver and conductor of a school bus and a staff member, in connection with the killing of a seven-year-old boy, who was found inside the washroom of a school with his throat slit open, on Friday morning. Police sources later clarified that the bus conductor has been arrested. The conductor, Ashok, allegedly killed the child after failing to sexually assault him.

The victim, a student of Class 2 in Ryan International School of Bhondsi campus, was found in a pool of blood inside the toilet of the school. He was bleeding profusely. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A knife has been recovered from the scene of the crime, said a police official.

“It seems that after the boy was attacked, he tried to run outside for help. Blood was spotted outside the washroom, which is located close to the main lobby. The school staff took the injured child to a hospital and informed the police about the incident,” added the police official. A school driver spotted the injured boy just outside the toilet when students were attending the morning assembly. The victim’s father, a quality manager with a private company, was informed by the school. “It is a clear case of murder. I don’t know what happened, but I am sure it’s a murder. The school management is responsible for this heinous crime. If they cannot provide security to the students, why do they run a school?” said the victim’s father.

“The deceased received two cut marks on the right side of his neck. One was a superficial cut, but the second cut was deep,” said Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy.

Meanwhile, hundreds of parents gathered outside the school premises and protested against the management. They also tried to vandalise school property.