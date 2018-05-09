The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 09, 2018

Delhi

Ajay Maken ‘working on BJP agenda’, alleges Gopal Rai

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 9, 2018, 5:24 am IST
Updated : May 9, 2018, 6:42 am IST

‘Conspiracy to derail CCTV project’

Gopal Rai
 Gopal Rai

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday alle-ged a “conspiracy” was being hatched to stall its ambitious CCTV project, a day after Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken claimed the project was marred by corruption. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai alleged that Mr Mak-en was “working on the BJP agenda” and sought to know if the Congress chief was planning to join the saffron party.

Rejecting Mr Maken’s charges that tenders were finalised without the approval of the competent authority, the AAP’s Delhi convenor said the Delhi government had not relaxed rules to favour any agency.

“When tenders were issued for the first time in November 2017, two companies had come forward. When tenders were floated again, the same companies — a private agency and a public sector undertaking — showed interest.

“Where is a scam in it when there was no third company involved?” Mr Rai said. He said there were two types of tenders — Rate Contract Tender and Project Contract Tender. The government was installing CCTV cameras through the Rate Contract Tender, under which payment to the agency concerned is made based on the basis of rate-per-unit.

The Cabinet note pertaining to the project had been prepared and it would be sent for its approval, he said. “I want to ask whether Mr Maken is trying to extend benefits to the private company, which had quoted a higher rate to install CCTV cameras as compared to the Central government agency.

“Is Mr Maken working on the BJP agenda?” he said. Mr Rai alleged that Mr Maken was trying to create roadblocks in the CCTV project like the mohalla clinic project which was delayed by eight months.

He also sought to know as to how many CCTV cameras were installed by the Sheila Dikshit goverment which helmed Delhi for 15 years. “The Delhi government is installing CCTV cameras to ensure women safety, but if it is stalled, the people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to him (Mr Maken),” he said. 

Tags: gopal rai, ajay maken, cctv project

