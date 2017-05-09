The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, May 09, 2017

Metros, Delhi

BJP lashes out at AAP, says party has lost people’s faith

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 9, 2017, 1:16 am IST
Updated : May 9, 2017, 4:17 am IST

The Leader of the Opposition urged the Mr Anil Baijal for urgent cognisance of the matter and to ensure that culprits are brought to book.

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar (Photo: PTI)
 Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Following Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra’s startling claims against Arvind Kejriwal and health minister Satyendra Jain, the Centre on Monday said that the development has completely exposed the AAP. Taking a dig at the AAP’s humiliating defeat in the recent elections, Union minister of human resource development Prakash Javadekar told the media, “The AAP has lost the trust and faith of the people of Delhi and the nation and the latest development has clearly exposed the former.”

“The Aam Aadmi Party, who boasts of zero tolerance against corruption, is now itself embroiled in all corruption related controversies,” added Mr Javadekar.

A delegation of the BJP legislative party, under Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, met lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal and urged him that strict action be taken against the Kejriwal government for its involvement in serious cases of corruption.

The BJP delegation submitted documents related to the water tanker scandal to the L-G, claiming that both Sheila Dikshit and chief minister Mr Arvind Kejriwal are responsible for the Rs 400 crore scam.

“Mr Kejriwal was apprised of the irregularities in the scam on August 28, 2015. However, he chose to maintain no action policy for more than a year. The guilty firms have not been black listed till date. As a result, the exchequer continues to bear a loss of Rs 6 crore per month,” said the BJP delegation.

The Leader of the Opposition urged the Mr Anil Baijal for urgent cognisance of the matter and to ensure that culprits are brought to book.

