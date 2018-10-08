The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 08, 2018 | Last Update : 11:34 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi auto driver found bleeding after passenger 'stabs' him, dies in hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published : Oct 8, 2018, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2018, 10:21 am IST

Passers-by alerted the police after they found the auto driver bleeding. He informed them that he was stabbed by a passenger.

Police rushed the auto-driver to Lady Hardinge Medical College, about 2 km away, where he died. (Representational Image)
 Police rushed the auto-driver to Lady Hardinge Medical College, about 2 km away, where he died. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: An auto rickshaw driver died after he was stabbed allegedly by a passenger in Delhi’s Connaught Place late on Sunday night.

Passers-by alerted the police after they found the auto driver bleeding. He informed them that he was stabbed by a passenger.

Police rushed the auto-driver to Lady Hardinge Medical College, about 2 km away, where he died.

The man who called up the police said he saw the auto rickshaw driver running towards him. "He was bleeding. He was not able to speak. We got scared and asked him what happened. He fell on the ground. He said a passenger stabbed him but he didn't who the person was," said Ratan Singh Chauhan.

The man said the auto driver had picked up the passenger from either Khan Market in central Delhi or Khanpur in south Delhi.

Tags: auto rickshaw driver stabbed, connaught place
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

2

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

3

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

4

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

5

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham