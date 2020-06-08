Monday, Jun 08, 2020 | Last Update : 04:30 PM IST

76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,392

10,770

Recovered

123,848

5,191

Deaths

7,207

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3168716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan105597754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Metros, Delhi

''Unfortunate'' says Mayawati on CM Kejriwal reserving Delhi hospitals for Delhiites

PTI
Published : Jun 8, 2020, 1:46 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2020, 1:46 pm IST

The BSP leader also demanded that the Centre intervene in the matter

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (PTI Photo)
  Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday termed as "unfortunate" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the novel coronavirus crisis.

The BSP leader also demanded that the Centre intervene in the matter.

Kejriwal on Sunday, while making the announcement, had also said that hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals.

The announcement came after a five-member panel constituted by the AAP government on Saturday suggested that the health infrastructure of the city should be used only for treating Delhiites in view of the raging COVID-19 crisis.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "Delhi is the capital of the country. People from all over the country come here for work. If anyone falls ill and is being denied treatment because the person does not belong to Delhi and the Delhi government does not provide treatment, then it is very unfortunate."

In another tweet, Mayawati asked people to follow government norms for 'Unlock-1'.  

"In Unlock-1 people should follow government norms while visiting places and markets which have been allowed to open. They should avoid visiting these places unless very necessary. This is the BSP's advice in people's interest," she said.

'Unlock-1' was initiated in the country from Monday under which the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent.

Tags: bahujan samaj party (bsp), supremo mayawati, chief minister arvind kejriwal, delhi cm, delhi government, delhiites, delhi hospitals, coronavirus crisis, coronavirus cases, delhi coronavirus
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From Metros

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that malls, restaurants and religious places in Delhi would open from Monday. (DC Photo)

Delhi malls, restaurants & religious places set to open on June 8

A worker hangs a notice on the main gate of the LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)

Delhi hospitals for Delhi patients only: Kejriwal

Telangana information technology minister K T Rama Rao

NGT orders probe into farmhouse built by Telangana minister

Among the distinguished residents of the area are Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran, Sun TV owner Kalanithi Maran, industrialists N Srinivasan, Venu Srinivasan and many foreign envoys

Chennai's Boat Club area was meant for the poor

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

2

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

3

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

4

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

5

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham