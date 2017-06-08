The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 08, 2017 | Last Update : 07:45 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

DU students taught to keep their emails short, like skirts

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 8, 2017, 3:59 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2017, 3:58 am IST

Author expresses regret for hurting people’s sentiments.

While a user commented on it saying it was a great metaphor and not a sexist remark, another Facebook user slammed the former for an attitude of taking it easy.
 While a user commented on it saying it was a great metaphor and not a sexist remark, another Facebook user slammed the former for an attitude of taking it easy.

New Delhi: A Delhi University textbook advising B.Com. (honours) third year students to keep their emails short like a skirt has sparked an outrage on social media.

The book Basic Business Communication has been authored by C.B. Gupta, a former head of the commerce department of a DU-affiliated college.

The book, which has been in print since over a decade, said, “Email messages should be like skirts-short enough to be interesting and long enough to cover all the vital points.”

A student, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Some students from socially and economically weaker sections have a tendency to memorise everything written in the textbooks, without realising that such analogies may legitimise casual sexism in our society.”

“Thankfully, we are able to realise and question the reliability of such textbooks in our course. Why didn’t anyone question this statement in this book which is being reprinted for years?” she asked.

Now, a septuagenarian, Prof. Gupta expressed regret for hurting people’s sentiments and said that the analogy was taken from an article by a foreign author.

“I have already deleted the statement from my book. I will also advise the publisher to remove the content before publishing the latest edition,” Prof. Gupta said.

To a question on why such an analogy was made, he said it was a mistake on his part. “It was not to hurt anyone. I took the analogy from an article written by a foreign author,” Prof. Gupta said.

The pictures of the textbook and the content was uploaded on the Facebook page — DU Updates — along with a post, which read, “Words have power, and to impose such kind of a learning on an impressionable youth will never lead to gender equality. As a student I have the power to fight this casual sexism in my own university prescribed textbook and if I don’t exercise this power, shame on me.”

While a user commented on it saying it was a great metaphor and not a sexist remark, another Facebook user slammed the former for an attitude of taking it easy.

Last year, a book of the varsity’s history curriculum had called Bhagat Singh a “revolutionary terrorist”, prompting the freedom fighter’s family to raise the issue with university authorities as well as the HRD ministry.

Tags: delhi university, hrd ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

2

Google's latest bid to preach cybersecurity is playful

3

Oldest man-man metal object: 3000-yr-old mask found from South America

4

Video: Man slides through largest obstacle course in China

5

Samsung unveils its updated J-series lineup for 2017

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham