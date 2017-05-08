Delhi: Girl held ‘captive’ by mother for three months rescued

The police claimed that the girl has not levelled any allegations against the mother. No action has been taken in the case yet.

New Delhi: The Delhi police, on Sunday morning, rescued a 17-year-old girl from a stinking, garbage-filled flat in East Delhi’s Mandawali where she had been allegedly held captive by her mother for over three months.

The girl, Pankhuri Ghosh alias Pihu, was found living in a locked flat strewn with garbage. She was surviving on two meals a day and sleeping on a sofa surrounded by four feet deep garbage in a two-room flat. After the police rescued her and admitted her to Lal Bahadur Shahtri Hospital in Mayur Vihar for treatment, she claimed she had voluntarily confined herself in the house.

The neighbours have on the other hand alleged that she was forcefully confined by her mother, who is reportedly undergoing depression post her divorce from her husband in 2011. The couple has two daughters. The elder daughter lives with the mother in another rented flat in Pandav Nagar, a few metres from where the 17-year-old girl was found.

The case came to light on Saturday, when the neighbours heard a woman wailing and called the police. A PCR reached the flat but found it locked.

The girl’s mother, Krishna Ghosh, was called in. Initially, she refused to open the door citing personal reason, but later relented. The girl was found sitting on a sofa, barely able to speak. She was immediately tak-en to the hospital. Later, she was counselled by members from the Child Welfare Committee.

The police claimed that the girl has not levelled any allegations against the mother. No action has been taken in the case yet.

The girl’s father claimed that after the divorce he was never allowed to meet his children. His wife had filed a case for maintenance against him in 2011 in Karkardooma court, which is still pending.