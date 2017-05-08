The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

BJP says Kejriwal should resign, meets L-G Anil Baijal

Kejriwal should resign if he has any morality left with him because Kapil Mishra has accused him of corruption, says Manoj Tiwari.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi BJP, on Sunday, demanded resignation of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been accused by AAP MLA and sacked minister Kapil Mishra of taking Rs 2 crore illegal cash, on moral grounds.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that in case Mr Kejriwal doesn’t resign immediately then the lieutenant-governor should examine the possibility of recommending dismissal of the Delhi government to the President.

Mr Tiwari said that Mr Kejriwal should step down if he has any morality left with him, within hours of Mr Mishra’s stunning cha-rges of corruption against Mr Kejriwal and health minister Satyendar Jain.

Mr Tiwari urged that L-G Anil Baijal to examine the possibility of recommending “dismissal” of the AAP-led Delhi government to the President in case Mr Kejriwal doesn’t resign.

“Mr Kejriwal should resign if he has any morality left with him because Kapil Mishra, who was a minister in the government, has accused him of corruption. I am going to meet the L-G in this regard,” he said.

Referring to Mr Mishra’s allegation, Mr Tiwari said that although he (Mr Mishra) made up his mind to become a witness of AAP government’s corruption a little late, but he must be congratulated for his decision. “He was sacked after he raised the matter of Rs 2 crore being given to Mr Kejriwal by Mr Jain. He has also told the L-G about this,” he added.

Later in the day, a delegation of Delhi BJP, led by the Mr Tiwari, met Mr Baijal and submitted a letter demanding reference of corruption case raised by former Delhi minister Mr Mishra to appropriate an investigative authority and examine possibility of dismissal of the chief minister after this allegation.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said that the administration under the Kejriwal government has come to a standstill due to the charges of corruption and upheaval within AAP.

“The grave charges on chief minister Mr Kejriwal confirmed by the former AAP minister has further deteriorated the situation. As a result Delhi government’s credibility in the eyes of the masses has taken a nosedive,” Mr Gupta added.

Tags: bjp, arvind kejriwal, kapil mishra, manoj tiwari, delhi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

