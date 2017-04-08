They want to finish us, but AAP ready to operate from streets: Kejriwal

The office allotment to the AAP was cancelled by the LG after the Shunglu Committee pointed out "irregularities" in the allotment.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the cancellation of AAP's office allotment was part of a larger design to "finish" the party.

He said the party is being "victimised" for taking on the ruling mafia and siding with the poor, and asserted the Aam Aadmi Party is ready to operate from the "streets".

The office allotment to the AAP by the Kejriwal government was cancelled by the LG on Friday after the Shunglu Committee pointed out "irregularities" in the allotment.

Kejriwal wondered why the Congress and the BJP, despite having negligible presence in the Delhi politics, have multiple office accommodations and plots.

"This must be the first time in independent India that a ruling party is being denied office space in the state where it is in power," he told a press conference at his residence.

Kejriwal linked the cancellation to AAP's promise of abolishing house tax if voted to power in the municipal corporations, which go to polls on April 23.

"They want to finish us, they want to close AAP. But it won't happen as we are on the path of truth. People will teach them a lesson in the polls.

"Having an office is our right. We are not seeking a favour. It was allotted legally. We will place a fresh demand for an office. People are already offering us space," he said.