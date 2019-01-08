The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 08, 2019 | Last Update : 09:42 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Aspiring rapper kills Delhi woman for refusing to pay money: Police

PTI
Published : Jan 8, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2019, 9:02 am IST

The accused, a teenager, was allegedly a member of a gang involved in crime.

The woman was killed for refusing to pay extortion money. (Representational Image)
 The woman was killed for refusing to pay extortion money. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: An aspiring rapper was arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old woman outside her house in Dwarka's Uttam Nagar, police said on Monday.

The accused, a teenager, was allegedly a member of a gang involved in crime. The woman was killed for refusing to pay extortion money.

Police laid a trap to arrest him from Najafgarh Road on January 5. During questioning, the boy said that he was influenced by rap artists and wanted to become one himself. He told police that he had become a drug addiction and began committing crimes for money.

A case of extortion was registered against the accused at Uttam Nagar police station on January 3.

Tags: new delhi, murder, crime, woman murdered, extortion money
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Turkey to investigate Google competition law violation

2

Here's how your boarding pass picture on social media could become a nightmare

3

Acer launches convertible gaming notebook Predator Triton 900

4

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

5

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham