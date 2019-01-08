Aspiring rapper kills Delhi woman for refusing to pay money: Police

The accused, a teenager, was allegedly a member of a gang involved in crime.

New Delhi: An aspiring rapper was arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old woman outside her house in Dwarka's Uttam Nagar, police said on Monday.

The accused, a teenager, was allegedly a member of a gang involved in crime. The woman was killed for refusing to pay extortion money.

Police laid a trap to arrest him from Najafgarh Road on January 5. During questioning, the boy said that he was influenced by rap artists and wanted to become one himself. He told police that he had become a drug addiction and began committing crimes for money.

A case of extortion was registered against the accused at Uttam Nagar police station on January 3.