

Prankster in trouble over YouTube kiss video

THE ASIAN AGE. | SAURABH TRIVEDI
Published : Jan 8, 2017, 4:45 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2017, 6:18 am IST



The man uploaded the video on his YouTube channel “The Crazy Sumit”.
 

New Delhi: The Delhi Police initiated action against a “prankster”, who in an attempt to get “maximum hits” on his YouTube channel have uploaded a video of him kissing unsuspecting women in the Connaught Place area in the name of a prank. 

The video has invited scathing criticism and prompted Delhi police to start an investigation into the matter. The man uploaded the video on his YouTube channel “The Crazy Sumit”. 

The video shows him walking up to women, kissing them and then running away. In one incident, he was chased down by a boy who was accompanying the woman before he fled the spot. The video triggered massive outrage, with many social media users questioning his obscene act, forcing the YouTuber to take down the video.

He later uploaded an “apology” video where he claimed that he didn’t mean to “hurt” the sentiments of the people and that he “respects women” and thankful to the viewers who have identified his mistake. He said that he has realised his mistake and that he had deleted the video. Later, he also deleted the apology video.  

The Delhi police has now taken cognisance of the video and are probing the criminal liabilities of the video and are considering what legal actions against can be taken against the YouTuber. “The video has come to Delhi Police’s notice through the media. We have started the initial technical inquiry. This obscene video is available on Facebook and YouTube links and we are probing this,” said Dependra Pathak, Delhi Police spokesperson and joint commissioner of police (Southwest). The police said they were hoping that the women who were seen in the prank video would come forward and file a complain. He said. “I see this kind of sexual perversion on social media in the name of getting likes, online publicity and maybe even some money is involved in it,” he said. The youth who made the videos has been active on YouTube since 2015 and keeps posting “prank” videos. 

The YouTube channel ‘The Crazy Sumit’ has around 1.5 lakh subscribers. “We are analysing the contents of the apology. Every aspect is being looked into,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has slammed the video on her Twitter handle. “It’s perversion, not humour. An FIR shud be filed imm and strict action taken by Police. His apology’s of no consequence for its act of violence (sic),” Ms Maliwal tweeted.

Tags: crazy sumit kissing prank, youtube kissing prank video
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

