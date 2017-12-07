Will bring next odd-even without exemptions: Delhi govt

Delhi’s air quality improved to 'poor' on Wednesday, even as a toxic haze continued to envelope parts of the capital.

The Delhi government on Wednesday submitted an action plan on combating air pollution to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which states that the next phase of the odd-even car-rationing scheme will include no exemptions. (Representational Image)

New Delhi : The next phase of odd-even car rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital without any exemptions. The Delhi government on Wednesday submitted an action plan on combating air pollution to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which states that the next phase of the odd-even car-rationing scheme will include no exemptions.

“We will implement the odd-even scheme next time as directed by the tribunal, which is no exemptions,” Delhi government counsel Tarunvir Singh Khehar said. The action plan also proposes measures like ban on construction activities, entry of trucks, burning of waste, and comes in the wake of the NGT pulling up the Delhi government for failing to come up with a comprehensive strategy to counter the poor air quality in the capital.

However, the NGT has sought a detailed action plan from Delhi government and neighbouring states by Thursday on how they would implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), while observing that the air quality in the national capital was never normal.

The city government has also issued the standard operating procedure (SOP) to all the authorities concerned, including the DDA, PWD and civic bodies, for taking immediate measures to combat air pollution. The measures include sprinkling of water by the PWD, MCDs, DDA, NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) on the city’s roads and action against the polluting vehicles by the transport department.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded as “poor” on Wednesday. The environment department has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), industry department, sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) to ensure that the ban on diesel generator sets (with the exceptions as defined by the DPCC for essential services) was enforced in their respective areas.

“All municipal commissioners, DDA vice-chairman, NDMC chairman, divisional commissioners, member secretary (DPCC) will send all the staff to take stock of garbage burning throughout the city,” the department said in a written communication to all the authorities concerned.