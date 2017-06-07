The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

DGCA files complaint against 34 pilots; Aviation Minister calls for cooperation

PTI
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union minister Jayant Sinha has said that regulators and pilots should work together in a "very collaborative manner", amid DGCA complaining to the police against some pilots.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has filed a police complaint against 34 pilots of Jet Airways, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir for allegedly posting "obscene" messages on a WhatsApp group against officials at the regulator.

Following the complaint, Delhi police had on Tuesday questioned 13 pilots.

When asked about the incident involving the pilots and the DGCA, Sinha said it was "unfortunate".

"It is obviously quiet distressing that (such) kind of language has been used and of course, we are hoping that...cooler minds will prevail and the matter will settle down," the Minister of State for Civil Aviation said.

"We obviously want our regulators and our pilots to be working together in a very collaborative and cooperative manner," he said.

