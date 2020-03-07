Saturday, Mar 07, 2020 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

SC defers hate speech case against Mander till Apr 15

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Mar 7, 2020, 7:26 am IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2020, 7:26 am IST

The matter is rooted in a plea by Harsh Mander seeking FIRs against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Pravesh Singh and Anurag Thakur.

Harsh Mander
 Harsh Mander

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday told the Supreme Court that it has come across another speech of social activist Harsh Mander in which he is disparagingly speaking about judiciary, as court deferred hearing on the content of an earlier speech was deferred till April 15.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde, Justice B.R.Gavai and Justice Surya Kant deferred the hearing till April 15 as senior counsel Dushyant Dave appearing for former bureaucrat turned social activist Harsh Mander told the court that government was trying to browbeat.

My right to move the court is seriously harmed. Government wants to “shoot the messenger”. It is “trying to browbeat”, Dave told the court.

Dave told the court that he has gone through December 2019 speech of Mander and there was noting contemptuous in it  or anything that brings down the esteem of the Court.

“It (speech) is not objectionable at all. It does not bring the court in disrepute”, Dave told the court.

As Dave said that he would be the last one to defend someone who has brought disrepute to the institution, Solicitor General Tuishar Mehta said that usually he is the first one to say things …. .

In a retort Dave dared the Solicitor General to bring contempt plea against him.  “If you have courage you bring contempt against me.  Government is trying to browbeat.”

On a poser from the court when Solicitor General Mehta informed the court that police has already filed an affidavit bringing on record the speech delivered by Mander in December 2019, Dave said that he should also bring the same kind of affidavit against those who had indulged in hate speech which led to the death of 53 people.  

The matter is rooted in a plea by Harsh Mander seeking the registration of FIRs against  BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Pravesh Singh and Anurag Thakur for making inflammatory and hate speeches  since the beginning of this year.

When the court took up the matter early this week, Delhi police informed the court about a speech made by Mander in which he was quoted to have said that they have no faith in the judiciary but they have no choice but to approach it and the eventual fight for justice would be on the streets.

Taking a serious view of the speech, the court said that they would first hear it and said that till then they would not hear the plea by Mander relating to recent communal riots in Delhi.

Tags: delhi police, harsh mander

Latest From Metros

Delhi police personnel take suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain into custody after Delhi Court rejected his plea to surrender before it, at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

Court sends Tahir Hussain to 7-day police custody

Security personnel wear masks as they patrol on a road in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

One more man from city tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi police personnel take suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain into custody after Delhi Court rejected his plea to surrender before it, at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

AAP’s Tahir Hussain held for IB man’s killing in N-E Delhi

Delhi police personnel take suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain into custody after Delhi Court rejected his plea to surrender before it, at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

Police to video record questioning of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

MOST POPULAR

1

How to keep your phone coronavirus free: Clean it in 10 easy steps

2

A vacation on the ISS for the first space tourists likely in 2021

3

The sexy, bendy, nostalgic Motorola Razr is coming to a store near you on March 16

4

Get a pay hike by upskilling in AI, Data Science, Cloud Computing or cybersecurity

5

TikTok Developer launches Resso music app first in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham