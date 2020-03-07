Saturday, Mar 07, 2020 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Court sends Tahir Hussain to 7-day police custody

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 7, 2020, 7:28 am IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2020, 7:28 am IST

Hussain was arrested on Thursday after a court here dismissed his plea to surrender.

Delhi police personnel take suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain into custody after Delhi Court rejected his plea to surrender before it, at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. (PTI photo)
 Delhi police personnel take suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain into custody after Delhi Court rejected his plea to surrender before it, at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to seven-day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the violence in northeast Delhi.

Duty magistrate Rakesh Kumar passed the order after Hussain was produced before him by the Delhi police, which said that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth a larger conspiracy, Hussain’s advocate Mukesh Kalia said. Hussain was produced before the magistrate amid tight security late in the evening and neither the media nor any lawyer, other than those connected with the case, was allowed inside the courtroom.               

Hussain was arrested on Thursday after a court here dismissed his plea to surrender. The court rejected his plea saying that the relief sought by him was outside its jurisdiction.

Tags: tahir hussain

Latest From Metros

Harsh Mander

SC defers hate speech case against Mander till Apr 15

Security personnel wear masks as they patrol on a road in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

One more man from city tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi police personnel take suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain into custody after Delhi Court rejected his plea to surrender before it, at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

AAP’s Tahir Hussain held for IB man’s killing in N-E Delhi

Delhi police personnel take suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain into custody after Delhi Court rejected his plea to surrender before it, at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

Police to video record questioning of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

MOST POPULAR

1

How to keep your phone coronavirus free: Clean it in 10 easy steps

2

A vacation on the ISS for the first space tourists likely in 2021

3

The sexy, bendy, nostalgic Motorola Razr is coming to a store near you on March 16

4

Get a pay hike by upskilling in AI, Data Science, Cloud Computing or cybersecurity

5

TikTok Developer launches Resso music app first in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham