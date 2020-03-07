Court sends Tahir Hussain to 7-day police custody

Hussain was arrested on Thursday after a court here dismissed his plea to surrender.

Delhi police personnel take suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain into custody after Delhi Court rejected his plea to surrender before it, at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to seven-day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the violence in northeast Delhi.

Duty magistrate Rakesh Kumar passed the order after Hussain was produced before him by the Delhi police, which said that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth a larger conspiracy, Hussain’s advocate Mukesh Kalia said. Hussain was produced before the magistrate amid tight security late in the evening and neither the media nor any lawyer, other than those connected with the case, was allowed inside the courtroom.

Hussain was arrested on Thursday after a court here dismissed his plea to surrender. The court rejected his plea saying that the relief sought by him was outside its jurisdiction.