Delhi Metro permits women to carry small knives

Officials stated that the decision was taken considering the safety issues women face while travelling.

Delhi: Women are now allowed to carry small knives in metro trains keeping in mind safety issues they face while travelling. The decision was taken by the Central Industrial Security Force, which is responsible for security in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation network.

According to media reports, CISF officials stated that while small knives were not a serious threat to security, women require them for their safety. “Women will now be permitted to carry knives that are less than four inches long. We realised that small knives are not a threat to security but required by women for their protection,” a senior CISF official was quoted saying.

The move was decided upon last year, after a review meeting.

The CISF has also decided to permit matchboxes and lighters in metro trains as many of these items were seized daily from passengers. However, a restriction of only one matchbox or lighter per person has been levied. Also, considering the encumbrance workers face, certain tools will now be allowed in metro trains.

However, reports stated that CISF will maintain a register of the tools permitted, making it easier to contact the owner if necessary.

Notably, a CISF report from December, 2016 said that 91 percent of the pickpockets held last year in the Delhi Metro were women. In 2015, the percentage was 93. The data also raises a pertinent question regarding the security of other passengers as now these pickpockets would also be permitted to carry small knives in the metro trains.