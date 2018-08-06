The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 06, 2018 | Last Update : 10:06 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Friends, family of Delhi air hostess who killed self demand fair probe

PTI
Published : Aug 6, 2018, 8:59 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2018, 8:58 am IST

A candle light vigil on Sunday at Parliament Street in memory of flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide last month.

Anissia had jumped to death from the terrace of her house in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park. (Facebook | Screengrab | Anissia Batra)
  Anissia had jumped to death from the terrace of her house in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park. (Facebook | Screengrab | Anissia Batra)

New Delhi: People from various walks of life held a candle light vigil on Sunday at Parliament Street in memory of flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide last month.

Anissia had jumped to death from the terrace of her house in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park.

Read: Air hostess jumps off terrace in south Delhi, dies; family cries foul​

Her husband, Mayank Singhvi, was later arrested on charges of harassing her for dowry and abetting her to commit suicide. The case was recently transferred to Crime Branch from the district police.

Also Read: Delhi air hostess was thinking of moving out, taking divorce: Friend

Over 500 people, including Anissia's family and friends, were part of the vigil organised to demand justice for her.

Anissia's family, which has been demanding a fair probe into the alleged suicide, rued that the case was handed to the Crime Branch after a delay of 21 days.

The extent of damage, which has already been caused, has scarred them for life, said the family members, adding they still hope for a fair probe.

Anissia's family said they were planning to approach the Crime Branch on Monday to seek a speedy probe into the case.

Tags: anissia batra death, delhi air hostess, anissia batra, mayank singhvi, harassment, dowry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Eastern Congo Ebola outbreak has killed 33: Health ministry

2

Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol reinvents parenting in this slice of life drama

3

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

4

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

5

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham