Body of man with head, limbs cut off found in bag near Delhi University

The man's legs had been severed off from torso and were chopped. His hands too had been hacked off and were missing from bag.

The body is yet to be identified, the police said adding that it has been kept in the Sabzi Mandi mortuary for autopsy. (Representational/PTI)
New Delhi: Investigating an unclaimed bag at a bus stand near a Delhi University college in north campus, police on Sunday found the body of a man with his head and limbs chopped off.

The bag was found lying near the Shri Guri Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College bus stand in Timarpur police station area, senior police officer Nupur Prasad said.

The police were informed about the suspicious-looking bag lying near the bus stand at about 8 am, she said.

On reaching the spot, the police found the bag which had a headless torso of a man aged between 28 and 30 years, the officer added.

The man's legs had been severed off from the torso and were chopped into two parts, said the police adding that the victim's hands too had been hacked off and were missing from the bag, she said.

The body is yet to be identified, the police said adding that it has been kept in the Sabzi Mandi mortuary for autopsy.

The police have lodged a murder case in the incident and are investigating.

Tags: north delhi, delhi university, delhi police, murder
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

