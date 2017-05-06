The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 06, 2017 | Last Update : 04:22 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

My daughter must be happy today, says Nirbhaya’s mother

THE ASIAN AGE. | SAURABH TRIVEDI
Published : May 6, 2017, 12:40 am IST
Updated : May 6, 2017, 4:04 am IST

Nirbhaya was undergoing a number of surgeries, but she still recorded her statement to the police and the judicial magistrate.

Nirbhaya’s parents Asha Devi and B.N. Singh light candles at a memorial near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 Nirbhaya’s parents Asha Devi and B.N. Singh light candles at a memorial near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: “The loss we suffered can never be compensated but death penalty to perpetrators is something that satisfies us,” said Asha Devi, Nirbhaya’s mother, while coming out of Supreme Court.

On Friday, the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for four convicts in the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old medical student on a moving bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012. “I remember her every day. Since the minute she left me, I have been fighting with the system, courts, government and myself too,” she said.

“Even after five years of the incident, I have never lost hope. There was a time when I felt alone but on the next day I again got up, gathered all my strength to fight for my daughter. She must be happy today, as I know she is watching me” Ms Asha Devi said of her daughter.

“We thank all those who supported us through the difficult times. Although we lost our daughter, we are satisfied that the court has awarded death sentence to her perpetrators,” she said. From now on, she and her husband will fight for justice for other girls against whom criminal acts are committed, Ms Asha Devi said while coming out of the court room.

The doctors and policemen who attended Nirbhaya said she was a fearless and bold girl. She was undergoing a number of surgeries and medications since her admission in the hospital, but she recorded her statement to police and judicial magistrate.

“It is a landmark investigation that was completed in just 18 days of the incident. In the first 18 hours of the incident, all of the accused were identified and three of them were arrested. More than 100 policemen worked round the clock to crack the case. The police collected unimpeachable scientific evidence to prove the case,” said Chhaya Sharma, a senior police official, who was DCP (South) during December 2012.

The arrest of the juvenile and Akshay required massive manhunt because Akshay escaped to a village in Naxalite belt in Jharkhand. “A team of Delhi police stayed in a Naxal area for two days and survived on sattu,” said Ms Sharma.

Tags: supreme court, nirbhaya’s mother, gangrape
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi teases the upcoming Redmi 4 for India

2

Qualcomm to unveil 14nm Snapdragon 660

3

Fatima Sana Shaikh is Aamir Khan's leading lady in Thugs Of Hindostan!

4

Mumbai: World's first 'ladies special' suburban train turns 25

5

Did you know? There’s a ‘secret’ backspace in iPhone’s calculator

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham