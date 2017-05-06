The Asian Age | News

Saturday, May 06, 2017

Metros, Delhi

110 students hospitalised after reports of gas leak at Delhi school

PTI/ANI
Published : May 6, 2017, 9:21 am IST
Updated : May 6, 2017, 10:08 am IST

Police said that the students have been admitted to the hospital without giving further details.

The Vice-Principal of Rani Jhansi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The Vice-Principal of Rani Jhansi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: As many as 110 students were admitted to a hospital on Saturday after they fell ill due to gas leakage from a depot in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad area.

The depot is located near a school in Railway Colony, Tughlakabad.

A call was received around 7:35 am about the gas leakage and seven fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, said a senior officer from Delhi Fire Services, adding that the source of leakage was not clear. Police and CATS ambulances have reached the location and are trying to find out the source of the leak.

The Vice Principal told ANI, "Some students complained of irritation in eyes & throat due to gas leak."

Tags: gas leak, delhi school, child welfare, delhi fire services
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

