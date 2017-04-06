The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Apr 06, 2017

Delhi

Jolt to AAP, L-G Baijal seeks info on Jethmalani fee row

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 6, 2017, 2:04 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2017, 7:01 am IST

Controversy broke after the deputy CM Manish Sisodia reportedly cleared the bills of Rs 3.42 crore and sent file for approval to the L-G.

Anil Baijal
 Anil Baijal

New Delhi: In a major jolt to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, lieutenant- governor Anil Baijal has sought certain documents to “fact-check” certain issues related to a recent controversy over payment of legal fee to veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani to defend himself in a defamation case filed against him by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. The controversy broke after the deputy CM Manish Sisodia reportedly cleared the bills of Rs 3.42 crore and sent file for approval to the L-G.

But Raj Niwas had sought legal opinion over the matter from Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar.

The controversy hit the headlines after BJP launched a scathing attack on the Delhi CM for using public funds to defend himself in a private case. But the AAP came in strong defence of the chief minister saying the defamation case was an offshoot of an inquiry ordered by the Delhi government in the irregularities of the DDCA.

According to the note, in December 2016, Mr Sisodia wrote to the General Administration Department to ensure that payments to Mr Jethmalani get cleared. “While the other party is represented by a battery of lawyers, it is imperative that the CM is represented by a senior lawyer. Accordingly, the appointment of Ram Jethmalani as counsel in this case to represent CM is approved,” the note quoted Mr Sisodia as having written. “This file need not to be sent to the lieutenant-governor for his approval. The GAD is directed to take actions like approval of appointment of Ram Jethmalani along with terms and conditions quoted by him,” the note quoted Mr Sisodia as having written.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Kejriwal attacked Bharaitya Janata Party over his alleged misuse of public funds in the case.  The Delhi CM said that he had made remarks in public interest. “The defamation case against me was filed after I made remarks on Arun Jaitley, I had made those remarks in public interest, why should I pay?” Mr Kejriwal had said. “In Delhi there was massive corruption in cricket. You must have heard of DDCA. It was heavily corrupt. Youngsters used to come to me and complain that money is sought for selection.” “I initiated a probe into it. Then the BJP filed a case against me. We hired top lawyer Ram Jethmalani. They ask why should the government pay? Should I pay from my pocket? They want to weaken our fight against corruption,” Mr Kejriwal said.

