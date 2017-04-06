Delhi: Woman journalist out for evening walk attacked, suffers brain injuries

The police and the family are clueless about the attacker and his motives.

New Delhi: A freelance journalist was attacked by an unidentified person at a public park in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar on Wednesday, when she was out for her evening walk.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the 45-year-old Aparna Kalra suffered severe brain injuries and is being treated at a hospital. On Wednesday, she briefly regained consciousness and told the police that she was attacked, but became unconscious soon after.

"Parts of Kalra’s skull were reported to have been missing due to the attack. A surgery was performed but her condition is still critical," the victim’s uncle HC Bhatia was quoted as saying.

While a case of attempted murder has been registered due to the severity of the injuries, the police still have no clue about the identity of the attacker or his motive.

“We have no eyewitnesses of this attack. We were informed about a woman lying unconscious in the park by a visitor. But the caller had not witnessed the attack,” said Milind Dumbre, DCP (North-West).

She was bleeding from her nose and head when she was found at the park.

Kalra had previously worked with mainstream media before becoming a freelancer. Living with her family in Ashok Vihar, Kalra had gone out for a walk at a park near her home around 6.15 pm, like most other evenings. “At 7.30 pm, Kalra’s sister received a call from police that Kalra was admitted to Deep Chand Hospital with brain injuries,” said Bhatia.

Ironically, Kalra’s family also do not have an inkling as to who the attacker could be. The report said that the victim did not carry any valuables and had even left her mobile phone behind. The family also said that while there were many visitors in the park at that time, no one had come forward as an eyewitness.