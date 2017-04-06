The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 06, 2017 | Last Update : 03:17 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi: Woman journalist out for evening walk attacked, suffers brain injuries

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 6, 2017, 1:40 pm IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2017, 2:04 pm IST

The police and the family are clueless about the attacker and his motives.

The victim Aparna Kalra (Photo: Facebook)
 The victim Aparna Kalra (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: A freelance journalist was attacked by an unidentified person at a public park in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar on Wednesday, when she was out for her evening walk.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the 45-year-old Aparna Kalra suffered severe brain injuries and is being treated at a hospital. On Wednesday, she briefly regained consciousness and told the police that she was attacked, but became unconscious soon after.

"Parts of Kalra’s skull were reported to have been missing due to the attack. A surgery was performed but her condition is still critical," the victim’s uncle HC Bhatia was quoted as saying.

While a case of attempted murder has been registered due to the severity of the injuries, the police still have no clue about the identity of the attacker or his motive.  

“We have no eyewitnesses of this attack. We were informed about a woman lying unconscious in the park by a visitor. But the caller had not witnessed the attack,” said Milind Dumbre, DCP (North-West).

She was bleeding from her nose and head when she was found at the park. 

Kalra had previously worked with mainstream media before becoming a freelancer. Living with her family in Ashok Vihar, Kalra had gone out for a walk at a park near her home around 6.15 pm, like most other evenings. “At 7.30 pm, Kalra’s sister received a call from police that Kalra was admitted to Deep Chand Hospital with brain injuries,” said Bhatia.

Ironically, Kalra’s family also do not have an inkling as to who the attacker could be. The report said that the victim did not carry any valuables and had even left her mobile phone behind. The family also said that while there were many visitors in the park at that time, no one had come forward as an eyewitness.

Tags: woman journalist attacked, act of violence, brain injuries, unidentified attacker
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Muscular cop evading a rat is cracking up the Internet

2

Teenager asks Emma Stone out for prom with La La Land inspired video

3

Watch: Golmaal Again team's pranks on each other are just too hilarious!

4

Vaisakhi resolution introduced in US Congress

5

Shirdi Sai Baba shrine receives golden and silver articles worth Rs 4 crore

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham