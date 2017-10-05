The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Oct 05, 2017

Delhi

Stop protests, assembly of people at Jantar Mantar: green bench to Delhi govt

Published : Oct 5, 2017
Updated : Oct 5, 2017, 7:02 pm IST

The tribunal directed the authorities to shift the protesters, agitators and the people holding dharna (sit-in) to alternative sites.

The green panel said the continuance of the use of the area by protestors was in violation of environmental laws including Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. (Photo: Twiiter/Representational)
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal on Thursday directed the Delhi government to immediately stop all protests and assembly of people at the Jantar Mantar area in the heart of the capital city.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice R S Rathore also directed the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to remove all make-shift and temporary structures, loud speakers and public address systems from the stretch of the road situated near Connaught Place.

"The respondents Government of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Corporation and Police Commissioner, Delhi to immediately stop all the activities of dharna, protest, agitations, assembling of people, public speeches, using of loud speakers, etc. at Jantar Mantar road," the bench said.

The tribunal directed the authorities to shift the protesters, agitators and the people holding dharna (sit-in) to alternative site at the Ramleela Grounds in Ajmeri Gate, "forthwith".

The green panel said the continuance of the use of the area by protestors was in violation of environmental laws including Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

It said the residents of the nearby and surrounding area have a right to live peacefully and comfortably and in an atmosphere free from pollution at their residences.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Varun Seth and others alleging that processions and agitations held by social groups, political parties, NGOs at the Jantar Mantar Road were a major source of noise pollution in the area.

The plea had said regular protests "violate their right to live in a peaceful and healthy environment, right to silence, right to sleep and right to life with dignity."

