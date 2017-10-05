The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 05, 2017 | Last Update : 05:45 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

After Ryan horror, 6-yr-old girl raped in Delhi school washroom; male staffer held

PTI
Published : Oct 5, 2017, 5:38 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2017, 5:39 pm IST

The minor girl had gone to the washroom and sought help, but instead of a woman staff a male staffer came and sexually assaulted her.

The incident was reported on Wednesday and the 22-year-old accused, a sweeper, has been arrested, police said. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The incident was reported on Wednesday and the 22-year-old accused, a sweeper, has been arrested, police said. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a washroom of a private school in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar by a member of the housekeeping staff, the police said on Thursday.

The incident was reported on Wednesday and the 22-year-old accused, a sweeper, has been arrested, police said.

The minor girl had gone to the washroom and sought help, but instead of a woman staff a male staffer came and allegedly sexually assaulted her, the police said.

After she reached home, she narrated her ordeal to her parents who informed the school and subsequently, the police were informed.

A case was registered and the accused, a resident of Dakshinpuri here, was arrested.

On September 8, seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found in a pool of blood, with his throat slit, inside the toilet of the Ryan International School in Gurgaon. He was allegedly killed by a bus conductor who also tried to sexually abuse the minor, the police had said.

Also last month, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a peon inside the premises of a private school in Shahdara here. The accused was arrested the same day.

Following the Shahdara rape incident, Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik had instructed all district Deputy Commissioners of Police to ensure that schools in their areas have adequate security measures in place. 

Tags: rape cases, pradyuman thakur, minor raped in school, ryan student murder
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

India women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj to pen autobiography

2

Tomb of 'Santa Claus' discovered by archaeologists in Turkey

3

Hrithik reacts to row with Kangana, this time without a legal notice

4

Modi temple with 100-foot tall statue of PM to be built in Meerut

5

Google up against GoPro, Snap with its new smart camera

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham