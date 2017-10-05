After Ryan horror, 6-yr-old girl raped in Delhi school washroom; male staffer held

The minor girl had gone to the washroom and sought help, but instead of a woman staff a male staffer came and sexually assaulted her.

New Delhi: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a washroom of a private school in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar by a member of the housekeeping staff, the police said on Thursday.

The incident was reported on Wednesday and the 22-year-old accused, a sweeper, has been arrested, police said.

The minor girl had gone to the washroom and sought help, but instead of a woman staff a male staffer came and allegedly sexually assaulted her, the police said.

After she reached home, she narrated her ordeal to her parents who informed the school and subsequently, the police were informed.

A case was registered and the accused, a resident of Dakshinpuri here, was arrested.

On September 8, seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found in a pool of blood, with his throat slit, inside the toilet of the Ryan International School in Gurgaon. He was allegedly killed by a bus conductor who also tried to sexually abuse the minor, the police had said.

Also last month, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a peon inside the premises of a private school in Shahdara here. The accused was arrested the same day.

Following the Shahdara rape incident, Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik had instructed all district Deputy Commissioners of Police to ensure that schools in their areas have adequate security measures in place.