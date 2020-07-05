Delhi to set up 'COVID-19 war room' to keep eye on city's fight against virus

The new strategic facility will cover aspects such as testing, bed strength, medical equipment and containment zones

COVID-19 War Room to come up in national capital to keep eye on city's fight against virus. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi government will set up a 'COVID-19 War Room', which will 24x7 monitor the city's fight against the novel coronavirus, and suggest measures to effectively deal with the prevailing situation, officials said on Sunday.

The 'COVID-19 War Room', which is being set up at the Delhi Secretariat, will be manned by around 25 experts. It is expected to become operational in the next few days.

According to the plan, the new strategic facility will cover all aspects such as testing, bed strength, medical equipment, ambulance infrastructure and containment zones.

It will represent a snapshot of the city's position when it comes to tackling the COVID-19 situation, the officials said, adding that Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has directed officials to set up the same as soon as possible.

Officials said that the 'COVID-19 War Room' will also flag discrepancies in those areas wherein authorities can take steps to prepare a robust system.

"The 'COVID-19 War Room' will closely monitor measures being taken by the authorities. It will also project the future requirements of medical infrastructure to deal with surging coronavirus cases.

"For instance, if there is shortage of ambulance in the city, it will inform authorities about it," he said.

Another official noted that the district administration has been taking steps in their respective areas, and that the war room will operate in a centralised manner for better coordination among the districts.

"An IAS officer has been given the charge of this war room for better coordination with higher authorities in the government.The COVID-19 War Room will have 20-25 experts who will work round-the-clock," official said.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city to over 97,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004. Fifty-five fatalities were recorded on Saturday.