Delhi Metro violet line services disrupted after part of railing falls on tracks

Overhead electricity supply had been put off between Central Secretariat and Nehru Place sections on the corridor to remove the railing.

Delhi Metro Violet line services between Jangpura and Lajpat Nagar were halted after a portion of a railing wall collapsed.(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: A portion of a railing fell on the tracks between Jangpura and Lajpat Nagar metro stations due to heavy winds and rain, affecting services on a portion of the busy Violet Line on Thursday, an official said.

The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad.

“The incident took place around 4 pm and services are being run in two loops – Nehru Place to Escorts Mujesar; and Central Secretariat to Kashmere Gate, till the railing is removed,” a senior DMRC official said.

“A portion of a railing on the ramp (when train comes out from underground Jangpura station towards elevated Lajpat Nagar station) fell on the tracks (going towards Faridabad) between Lajpat Nagar and Jangpura sections around 4:05 pm due to heavy rains and wind,” he said.

“After the incident, the approaching train, moving towards Lajpat Nagar station, was put on hold due to this obstruction. All passengers were safely taken to Lajpat Nagar station,” he added.

The overhead electricity (OHE) supply had been put off between Central Secretariat and Nehru Place sections on the corridor to remove the railing, the DMRC official said.

Normal movement will be restored as soon as the railing is removed, he said.