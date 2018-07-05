The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 07:52 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Burari horror: Cops rule out murder angle, outsider role

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 5:57 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 6:35 am IST

CCTV shows woman, kids bringing stools, wires into house.

The police has also recovered scribblings in 11 diaries written down over a period of 11 years. (Photo: PTI)
 The police has also recovered scribblings in 11 diaries written down over a period of 11 years. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Three days after the horrific mass suicide in Burari recently, security footage has established that there is “no outside role” in the deaths. The evidence indicates that the family didn’t expect to die, but had believed they would “emerge stronger” after a bizarre mass ritual, the police said on Wednesday.

The police has also recovered scribblings in 11 diaries written down  over a period of 11 years.

As per the latest report, the Delhi police crime branch received clinching evidence to rule out the possibility of murder in the case. The preliminary probe had shown the possibility of a spiritual angle in the deaths. That suspicion is almost confirmed now, sources said. The dairy entries found at the crime site show the Bhatia family was supposed to perform “some other pooja”, but died while performing it.

One camera footage of the house’s entrance shows a woman and two children bringing in stools and wires used in the mass “hangings”. All the members apparently died together around 1 am.

Another CCTV footage shows that two of the deceased, Nitu and her mother, taking plastic stools inside the house hours around 10 pm (time of death). It further shows that the minors took a wire from plywood shop at 10.20pm. It also shows Dhruv (12) and Shivam (15) going to a furniture store downstairs and bringing up the wires used in the hangings. Their parents tied them up, the police alleged.

The footage also gives glimpses of a family voluntarily following the instructions of a man allegedly possessed — Lalit, the younger son of the 77-year-old matriarch Narayani Devi. The diary notes were his and indicate that he hallucinated about his dead father advising him on salvation. Another person, Lalit’s niece Priyanka, 30, also wrote in the diaries.

The police recovered 11 diaries from the site. The diaries have been written down from June 5, 2013 to June 30, 2018. Lalit’s father had died 11 years ago, years before the scribblings seem to have been written down.

The diary notes show that the family may have thought the spirit of Lalit’s father would save them.

The last sentence in the final diary read: “...keep water in a cup, when it changes colour, I will appear and save you.” After the “ritual”, everyone was to untie one another.

Priyanka, who got engaged around 15 days ago, was “manglik” and the family was facing problems because of her “dosh”. They believed that these ‘poojas’ she would receive her grandfather’s blessings.  

They were all blindfolded, gagged and bound, all except Lalit’s wife, Tina, who may have tied up all the others. Narayani Devi, was found sprawled on the floor, also from hanging. Nine members had shared five stools, the police said.

Tags: delhi police crime branch, cctv footage, manglik

MOST POPULAR

1

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

2

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

3

Muslims donate land, money to build temple in Bihar

4

Pakistani reporter goes overboard to cover monsoon floods

5

Ranbir’s Sanju crosses Rs 150 crore-mark in 5 days, all set to beat Salman’s Race 3

more

Editors' Picks

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham