Amit Shah to meet Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday

ANI
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 1:45 pm IST

Sampark for Samarthan initiative was devised to generate awareness about PM Modi-led government's achievements in the last four years.

In the recent past, differences have cropped up in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: As part of his 'Sampark for Samarthan' (Contact for Support) campaign, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is scheduled to meet Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence on Wednesday.

Launched in May 2017, the Sampark for Samarthan initiative was devised to generate awareness about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's achievements in the last four years.

In the recent past, differences have cropped up in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra.

In this regard, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that although there was no plan to dissolve the alliance, mutual efforts were essential to sustain ties.

Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Ahir had also quashed the possibility of a breakup of the alliance, as the BJP and Shiv Sena were two separate parties, but followed the same ideology.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah will reach out to 50 people personally with details of initiatives and achievements of the government, whereas each BJP worker is expected to contact at least 10 people.

There will also be a special session of 'Sampark for Samarthan' on the NaMo App.

On Monday, Shah met with Yoga guru Ramdev and sought his support for the party.

"Meeting Baba Ramdev means we are meeting millions of people (who are his followers). He has assured us full support for next year's elections," Shah said.

Ramdev, on his part, lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the achievements so far, and said no Prime Minister had managed to garner respect from powerful world leaders to this extent.

