The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 05, 2018 | Last Update : 07:11 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Two Nirbhaya killers seek mercy, SC reserves verdict

THE ASIAN AGE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published : May 5, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Updated : May 5, 2018, 7:05 am IST

‘Death penalty cold-blooded killing in the name of justice’.

Pawan Kumar Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh and Akshay Kumar Singh - the four convicts in the case. (Photo: PTI)
 Pawan Kumar Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh and Akshay Kumar Singh - the four convicts in the case. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Two of the four Nirbhaya killers, who are facing death sentence in the December 2012 gangrape incident, pleaded for mercy and urged the Supreme Court to commute their capital punishment into one of life imprisonment.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R. Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan reserved verdict on the review pleas filed by three of the four convicts — Mukesh, Vinay Kumar, and Pawan Kumar. The fourth convict, Akshay, is yet to file any review of the May 2017 judgment confirming death sentence to the accused. The court had concluded arguments advanced on behalf of Mukesh in December 2017. The court had earlier stayed their execution pending disposal of review petitions.

On Friday, counsel A.P. Singh, appearing for Vinay Kumar and Pawan Kumar, submitted that the two petitioners are very young and hail from poor families. He said that the capital punishment confirmed by the apex court must be reviewed. The counsel argued that death penalty has been abolished in most of the countries and that it is a cold-blooded killing in the name of justice.

Seeking mercy, the counsel argued that execution kills only the criminals and not the crime. He also brought to the notice of the court that the two accused were juveniles when they were arrested. The counsel argued that the convicts are not habitual offenders and have no criminal records. He said that the court must allow them to be reformed. He also told the court that a lot of discrepancies were found in the three dying declarations of the victim and that Nirbhaya didn’t name the accused at all.

When the counsel sought four weeks’ time to file the review in respect of accused Akshay, the court said that already sufficient time had been granted and no further time will be allowed.

Countering the arguments, senior counsel Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the Delhi government, pointed out that all these submissions were already made during the appeals, which had been rejected.

He also said that two of the convicts were not juveniles and the trial court confirmed this.

The apex court, in its May 2017 judgment, had described the gang rape as a ‘tsunamic shock.’  It said in the instant case, the brutal, barbaric, and diabolic nature of the crime is evincible from the acts committed by the accused persons. It also said that the nature and manner of the crime devastated social trust.

The 23-year-old para-medical student, who had gone with her friend to watch a film, was brutally assaulted and raped by six persons in a moving bus in South Delhi and thrown out of the vehicle with her male friend on the night of December 16, 2012.

Tags: gangrape, nirbhaya killers, dipak misra, pawan kumar

MOST POPULAR

1

Meghan Markle will not have a maid of honour at her wedding

2

Indian hits jackpot, wins USD 1.9 million in Abu Dhabi lottery

3

Don't like thing that comes easily, naturally to me: Rajkummar Rao

4

The other Harry and Megan ready to tie the knot too

5

Donald Trump’s naked statue to go under hammer for USD 28,000

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham