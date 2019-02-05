Tuesday, Feb 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:47 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Sunanda case: Shashi Tharoor to stand trial from February 21

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 5, 2019, 2:35 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2019, 2:35 am IST

The Sessions Court will now hear arguments on whether to frame charges against Tharoor and put him on trial.

Shashi Tharoor
 Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent Sunanda Pushkar’s death case against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to sessions court for further proceedings,  noting that as the matter pertains to abetment of suicide, it was “exclusively triable” by that court. The offences which attract punishment of 7 years or more are triable by the sessions court.

Mr Tharoor will be tried for abetment to suicide in the case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death, starting on February 21

Since Mr Tharoor is booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, which attracts maximum punishment of 10 years, it can only be heard by a sessions court, which is superior to the magisterial court. Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal sent the case to Additional Sessions Judge Arun Bhardwaj. The Sessions Court will now hear arguments on whether to frame charges against Tharoor and put him on trial.

“Since this court is only a committing court because the offence under section 306 IPC is exclusively triable by Sessions Court, it is clear that the prosecution/ trial of the case will take place in Sessions Court and not before this court,” the court said. The court also directed Delhi Police to preserve vigilance report in the matter.

It also directed the police and the prosecution not to share the chargesheet and other documents of the case with any third party keeping in view his “right of privacy, right to reputation and right to receive free and fair trial”.  “Undisputedly, all these are the fundamental rights of a person... And apprehension of any person, regarding violation of his fundamental rights, by any agency of the state is sufficient to justify any action of the court to protect it within the ambit of its powers,” it said.

“The prosecution as well the Delhi Police shall not share with any third person, the charge sheet or any other document which are the part of the charge sheet till the next date of hearing,” it said. The Thiruvana-nthapuram MP was granted regular bail on July 7 last year after he appeared before the court in pursuance to the summons issued against him.

Mr Tharoor, former Union minister and Pushkar’s husband, has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested.

Tags: sunanda pushkar, shashi tharoor

Latest From Metros

Mehta also proposed a provision of Rs 10 crore as an employee welfare measure for repair of their dilapidated housing quarters.

BMC proposes Rs 34 crore capital money for BEST

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Mumbai to get super specialty hosp

Bal Thackeray

Bal Thackeray memorial gets Rs 5 crore

(Photo : RAJESH JADHAV)

Budget 2019 focuses on infrastructure

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

2

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

3

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

4

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

5

Apple to launch iPhone SE 2 this year?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham