Manoj Tiwari to be summoned by Amit Shah over video?

New Delhi: A day after Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari’s YouTube video making fun of the hardship being faced by people due to the demonetisation drive became viral, the Bhojpuri-singer-turned leader is likely to be summoned by party national chief Amit Shah. Sources said that Mr Tiwari’s performance has not gone down well with the party leadership and there are indications that other saffron leaders seen in the video could also be summoned by the party high command.

A party insider said that the party leadership is likely to seek an explanation from the leaders present in the video for their behavior. “Mr Tiwari and others will be asked to explain the intention and reason behind mocking people in a get-together. There is nothing wrong in the song sung by the Delhi BJP president, but laughter by the leaders present there made the scene embarrassing for the party,” he said.

Sources said that Mr Tiwari, who went for campaigning in Punjab after his night stay in a dalit basti in Nangloi, might be called by Mr Shah after a couple of days. “On Wednesday, he (Mr Tiwari) is campaigning in Punjab and tomorrow he will be campaigning for the party in the Faridabad municipal polls. Mr Shah might call Mr Tiwari over the weekend or next week,” he said.

On Wednesday, Mr Tiwari has released a video message mentioning the viral video said that he had not mocked people, instead he called them patriots. Mr Tiwari blamed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and team for making the video viral to divert attention from real issues. Mr Tiwari also challenged Mr Kejriwal for an open debate on development issues of the city.

The party, meanwhile, came out to defend Mr Tiwari against the AAP attack. “AAP and its leaders are desperate after the problems of the people of Delhi have been exposed by the night halts of our president Mr Tiwari in the rural areas and slum clusters. Mr Kejriwal and his colleagues seem to have lost their mental balance due to the fear of indictment in the Shunglu Committee Report and prosecution in the cases sent to the CBI by the erstwhile lieutenant-governor Najeeb Jung,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Aman Sinha.