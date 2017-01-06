The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 05, 2017 | Last Update : 09:35 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi's heart Connaught Place to go vehicle-free for 3 months

PTI
Published : Jan 5, 2017, 9:05 pm IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2017, 9:07 pm IST

Besides cycle hiring, the battery-operated vehicles would be deployed to take people to the business district.

Connaught Place. (Photo: PTI)
 Connaught Place. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The middle and inner circular roads of Connaught Place in the heart of the national capital will be vehicle-free from February for next three months on pilot basis, a move aimed at decongesting the area.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting attended by officials from the Urban Development Ministry, NDMC and Delhi Police. The meeting was chaired by Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

"It was decided that pedestrianisation of Connaught Place on a pilot basis would be implemented for three months from February this year for ground level testing of issues related to changes in traffic circulation, experience of pedestrians and shop owners, management of reclaimed parking lots, traffic load on outer circle etc," an official release said.

The officials stated that 'pedestrianisation' could be promoted by declaring the middle and inner circular roads of CP vehicle free by providing effective 'park and ride' services from major parking areas at Shivaji Stadium, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Palika parking.

Total parking capacity at these three locations is 3,172 and on an average only 1,088 vehicles are being parked, they said, adding that the unutilised capacity could be fully used by promoting 'park and ride' concept.

Besides cycle hiring, the battery-operated vehicles would be deployed to take people to the business district.

Naidu also reviewed the progress of implementation of smart city plan of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), whose chairman Naresh Kumar said the results on ground could be seen in the next four to five months.

Other issues discussed in the meeting included landscaping, development of water bodies to act as humidifier in the walking zone, light and sound shows, side walk cafes, public plazas and organising street festivals.

Naidu emphasised that congestion-free, accident-free and crime-free experience of visitors shall be the objective of 'pedestrianisation'.

Kumar informed the meeting that work on strengthening of smart energy grid network would begin next month, while work on automatic metering and Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) in March this year.

According to a release, three of the 11 decentralised sewage treatment plans would be completed by the end of this month while the remaining by June.

Erection of smart poles with CCTV cameras to be connected to central command and control centres would be completed by July, it said, adding an MoU is also being finalised with MTNL for introducing Wi-Fi services in NDMC area.

Administrative approval for rehabilitation of water supply networks under smart water management, smart automatic meters and water quality sensors is likely to be accorded at the Council's meeting next week, it added.

Tags: connaught place, vehicle-free, ndmc, pollution, traffic circulation, pedestrians

MOST POPULAR

1

Royal palace haunted but ghosts friendly, says Swedish Queen

2

Woman's poem is a fitting reply to sexual harrassment

3

Men with tattoos considered better in bed by women

4

Watch: SRK back to his romantic best with Zaalima from Raees

5

MP farmers receive Rs 2000 notes without Mahatma Gandhi's image

more

Editors' Picks

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

India got off to a great start, and never looked back from there. (Photo: AIFF/ Twitter)

India eves crowned 4-time champions of SAFF C’ship

Kevin Pietersen walked out on to the MCG with a unique sticker on his bat, during a BBL game. (Photo: Twitter)

Pietersen reveals why he uses rhino-stickers on his bat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP held: Mamata challenges Modi to arrest her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the gags on Kapil Sharma's show on Wednesday.

Shraddha-Aditya have a ball promoting OK Jaanu on Kapil Sharma's comedy show

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham