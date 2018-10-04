The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 04, 2018 | Last Update : 10:50 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi man dies after 'some chemical' falls on him while riding motorcycle

PTI
Published : Oct 4, 2018, 9:48 am IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2018, 9:48 am IST

Incident occurred at 6 pm near yet-to-be-opened station on Pink Line following which some of its workers helped them rush to the hospital.

According to Rahul's statement, they were passing by the Johri Enclave Metro station when suddenly some chemical fell on them due to which they sustained burn injuries. (Representational Image)
 According to Rahul's statement, they were passing by the Johri Enclave Metro station when suddenly some chemical fell on them due to which they sustained burn injuries. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was killed while another person injured Wednesday when "some chemical" fell on them while they were riding a motorcycle near east Delhi's Johri Enclave Metro station, officials said.

The Delhi Metro authorities said the incident occurred at around 6 pm near the yet-to-be-opened station on its Pink Line following which some of its workers helped them rush to the hospital.

The deceased was identified as Amit Chauhan while the injured, Rahul (17), who was riding pillion, has been hospitalised, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

According to Rahul's statement, they were passing by the Johri Enclave Metro station when suddenly some chemical fell on them due to which they sustained burn injuries.

They were immediately rushed to GTB Hospital in east Delhi, where Amit succumbed to injuries and Rahul was undergoing treatment, the police said.

The DMRC in statement released late Wednesday night clarified that "nothing fell from the premises of the metro station".

"Outside the Johri Enclave Metro station, some chemical fell from a vehicle on the motorcycle, injuring the people riding the motorcycle.

"The incident had nothing to do with the Delhi Metro at all. No work which requires the use of such chemical is in progress there. The construction work in this area has already been completed and trial runs are in progress," the DMRC said.

The senior superintendent of police said the possibility of someone pouring chemical on them cannot be ruled out.

The police is probing the case on some other angles also, he said.

Tags: delhi man dies, johri enclave metro station, pink line, gtb hospital, dmrc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Priyanka Chopra grooves to LoveYatri's 'Chogada' with school kids

2

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

3

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

4

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

5

Airfares to shoot up this festive season on surging jet fuel prices

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ahead of the film release, a special screening of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma debut film LoveYatri was organised in Mumbai last night. Salman’s friends Sonakshi Sinha, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, actress Daishy Shah, Kiara Advani, Sangeeta Bijlani and others attended this screening. On the other hand, AndhaDhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte promoted their film in Delhi College. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Iulia watch LoveYatri and Ayushmann-Radhika promote AndhaDhun

Nervous or excited? As the release dates of their films come closer, the teams of ‘Helicopter Eela’ and ‘Loveyatri’ were at promotional events in Mu

Only few more days to go: Ajay-Kajol twin, Aayush-Warina groove for ventures

Unlike Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of a blind man in ‘AndhaDhun’, stars came with extra alert eyes to figure out the suspense in the film at a scr

AndhaDhun: Ayushmann, Radhika welcome stars galore for their ‘blind date’

Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday and along with members of the Kapoor family, several stars were seen arriving at her residence in Mumbai and at the funeral. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Krishna Raj Kapoor: Bachchans, Aamir, Alia, others bid final goodbye

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham