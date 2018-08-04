The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Aug 04, 2018

Delhi

Student of National School of Drama 'molested' by guest teacher

PTI
Published : Aug 4, 2018, 12:39 pm IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2018, 12:38 pm IST

On August 1, a woman had filed complaint alleging that she was inappropriately touched by guest teacher, who had come to conduct an exam.

The guest teacher is a 62-year-old retired professor. A case of molestation has been registered against the guest teacher of the institute, police said. (Photo: PTI)
 The guest teacher is a 62-year-old retired professor. A case of molestation has been registered against the guest teacher of the institute, police said. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A student of the National School of Drama has alleged that she was molested by a guest teacher of the institute, police said on Saturday.

On August 1, the woman had filed a complaint alleging that she was inappropriately touched by the guest teacher, who had come to conduct an examination, they said. As part of the examination, she was asked by the guest teacher to enact a scene and during the process, he touched her inappropriately, a senior officer said.

The guest teacher is a 62-year-old retired professor, he said. A case of molestation has been registered against the guest teacher of the institute, police said.

Tags: national school of drama, molestation, crime against women, teacher molests student
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

