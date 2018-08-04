Delhi businessman robbed of Rs 70 lakh at gunpoint on busy flyover

According to police, the robbery was planned since robbers knew where the cash was kept.

The short clip shows scenes just outside white SUV, stopped in the middle of the flyover. Out of the three men, one man is seen holding a gun and standing outside the car. (Representational image)

New Delhi: A Delhi businessman was robbed at gunpoint on a busy flyover in broad daylight on Thursday. 45-year-old Kashish Bansal was on his way to Gurgaon when three men on a motorcycle stopped him on a flyover in Delhi’s Naraina. The video of the incident was shot by a passer-by on a mobile phone.

According to report, police said the robbers took Rs 70 lakh from the boot of his car.

According to ANI, the short clip shows scenes just outside white SUV, stopped in the middle of the flyover. Out of the three men, one man is seen holding a gun and standing outside the car. The businessman is seen sitting in the passenger's seat and the man is seen trying to stop Bansal from leaving the car.

Bansal somehow manages to step out of his car and races to the other side of the road. The video clip shows at least two other men.

