The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 04, 2018 | Last Update : 11:12 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Once 'world's heaviest teen' at 237 kg, Delhi boy undergoes surgery to shed over 30 kg

PTI
Published : Jul 4, 2018, 9:37 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2018, 9:47 am IST

Mihir Jain, 14, wasn't able to open his eyes, as his face was puffy, and not able to stand properly, doctors said.

Mihir weighed 2.5 kg at birth in 2003. He first showed signs of obesity at the age of 5, weighing 60-70 kg, the hospital said. Mihir's family has a history of obesity, but the boy also had an uncontrolled diet and would consume a lot of junk food. (Photo: Facebook screengrab)
 Mihir weighed 2.5 kg at birth in 2003. He first showed signs of obesity at the age of 5, weighing 60-70 kg, the hospital said. Mihir's family has a history of obesity, but the boy also had an uncontrolled diet and would consume a lot of junk food. (Photo: Facebook screengrab)

New Delhi: Delhi boy Mihir Jain weighed 237 kg at the age of 14. His weight affected his ability to walk or breathe properly and he had to undergo a weight-reduction surgery.

The hospital has claimed that he was the "heaviest teen in the world with a BMI of 92 kg/m2" before a bariatric operation helped him shed over 30 kg.

He had to lose 40 kg before he could even go in for surgery.

"Mihir came to my OPD last December in a wheel-chair and I couldn't believe my eyes. He was grossly obese, his BMI was 92, that is amazingly high. He wasn't able to open his eyes, as his face was puffy, and not able to stand properly. When I learnt about his age, I was disturbed to know that he had reached this dangerous BMI in just 14 years," said Dr Pradeep Chowbey, Chairman of Max Institute of Minimal Access, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

According to the hospital, Mihir, who stands a little over 5 ft high (161 cm), now weighs 165 kg and the target is to weigh 100 kilos.

"Doctors performed a gastric bypass surgery, which restricts the amount of food intake and also causes less absorption of calories. The operation lasted 90 minutes," a hospital spokesperson said.

Mihir weighed 2.5 kg at birth in 2003. He first showed signs of obesity at the age of 5, weighing 60-70 kg, the hospital said. Mihir's family has a history of obesity, but the boy also had an uncontrolled diet and would consume a lot of junk food.

"He has been on a supervised diet which began with complete liquids followed by soft diet. Now, he is taking solid food but more of proteins and fewer carbohydrates," the hospital said, adding, his BMI in December was 92 and at the time of surgery it was 76 units.

Generally, with 92 BMI, the surgery one can think of is gastric sleeve, but we were strongly in favour of gastric bypass as it is a gold standard procedure," Dr Chowbey said.

Mihir's mother, Puja Jain said that he had to be "homeschooled, and eventually lost touch with all his friends".

He has now begun exercising and is looking forward to the day when he weighs normal and goes to school. 

Tags: childhood obesity, gastric bypass surgery
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Infertile men 3 times more likely to develop aggressive prostate cancer, says study

2

'Vampire' killer caught after seen drinking blood of woman whose throat he slit

3

PETA India rescues two sick, injured pugs trapped in car in Mumbai

4

Cruel pet owner admits biting his Staffordshire Bull Terrier while high on cannabis

5

‘Psychic’ octopus who correctly predicted FIFA World Cup results chopped up for food

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham