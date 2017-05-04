The Asian Age | News

Don’t be Aam Aadmi, be an 'MLA': Kejriwal to lawmakers

Published : May 4, 2017
 AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal told AAP members to step away from the Aam Aadmi rhetoric of common man and behave like "MLAs" instead.

According to an NDTV report, the Aam Aadmi Party chief met each of its legislators and told them, their effort did not get noticed, since they were considered too commonplace.

Party sources said, they will not wear the usual white that politicians are seen wearing, but now they are going to seek recognition.

“We got so busy solving issues, that we did not propagate it. Work was getting done but people never realised it was done by AAP. We need to emphasise on that now," one AAP lawmaker told NDTV.

On condition of anonymity another lawmaker suggested "making friends in every colony who will talk about the work we have done".

“People need to notice that the road was repaired by their AAP MLA," he added, stating that people in his constituency ended up attributing all the work done in the area by him, to BJP.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been under BJP control for the last 10 years, and was re-elected by a massive margin of 181 of 272 wards in 3 corporations, where as AAP won only 47 wards.

